Top 10 cars sold in September 2022: Maruti Brezza still ahead of Tata Nexon

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the automobile industry of India. Top four best-selling cars belong to the stable of Maruti Suzuki.
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 18:24 PM
Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Brezza (top) earlier this year. It gets an all-new exterior as well as an interior. Brezza also comes with new features. It has ended the long streak of Tata Nexon (bottom) being the best-seller in the SUV segment. 
Maruti Suzuki finally launched the new generation of the Brezza this year. The update was important as first the Hyundai Venue ate Brezza's share and then Tata Nexon took the pole position. However, after the launch of the new generation, the crown has come back to the Brezza. The Brezza is still ahead of the Nexon in terms of September sales. Despite getting a facelift, Hyundai Venue is the third best-selling compact SUV in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 cars sold in September:

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki sold 24,844 units of Alto in the month of September 2022. That is an increase of 105 per cent when compared to the sales figures of 12,143 units in September 2021. The Alto still is a very popular hatchback because of its reliability and affordability. Maruti Suzuki is working on a new generation of Alto which is expected to launch sometime this year.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is still a practical hatchback that has compact dimensions and is fairly easy to drive. The manufacturer sold 20,078 units in the month of September 2022. During the same period last year, the sales figures were 7,632 units. That is an increase of 163 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The sales of Baleno were slowly declining but with the new generation, the sales figures are looking good. It is currently the third best-selling vehicle in the Indian market. Last year in September, the sales figures were 8,077 units. This year, the numbers have jumped to 19,369 units so an increase of 140 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Brezza is currently the best-selling compact SUV in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki sold 15,445 units of Brezza in September 2022. Last year, they managed to sell only 1,874 units of the Brezza. So, it can be said that the new generation is receiving a good response from the Indian market.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon continues to be the best-selling vehicle for Tata Motors. It is available in plenty of variants, two engine options, with a manual gearbox and an AMT, a good feature list and a lot of safety equipment. Tata Motors sold 14,518 units of Nexon in September 2022.

Hyundai Creta

The Creta is the best-selling mid-size SUV in the Indian market. It is priced well, comes feature-loaded, offers multiple variants and different engine and gearbox combos. Hyundai sold 12,866 units of Creta in September, this year. When compared, the sales figures were 8,193 units. So, there has been an increase of 57 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Eeco has been a consistent performer in terms of sales numbers for Maruti Suzuki. They sold 12,697 units which are quite impressive for a vehicle that is essentially a van.

Tata Punch

The Punch is the latest hit from the homegrown manufacturer. It has eaten into the market share of compact sedans, hatchbacks and even some premium hatchbacks. Punch is currently the second highest-selling vehicle for Tata Motors. Tata sold 12,251 units of Punch in September 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Despite, being on sale for so many years, the Swift continues to stay one of the most popular hatchbacks in India. Maruti Suzuki sold 11,988 units of Swift in September, this year.

Hyundai Venue

Completing the top 10 list is the compact SUV from Hyundai. Venue has been a success for the manufacturer. When it was first launched, it even manages to dethrone the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. But now things are different. Fortunately, the Venue managed to make its way to the top 10 best-selling cars in India. Hyundai sold 11,033 units of Venue in September 2022.

