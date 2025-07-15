Toll tax collections via FASTags jump 19.6% to 20,682 crore in Q1 FY26: NETC data

Toll tax collections across India via FASTags have surged by 19.6 per cent to ₹20,682 crore in the first quarter of FY26. The data released by National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) has revealed that toll collections across state and national highways through FASTag rose by 19.6 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year.

The NETC has also revealed that the number of toll plaza users has increased by double digits. The data released by NETC revealed that the number of toll users increased by 16.2 per cent to 1,173 million (117.3 crore) in the April-June quarter as compared to 1,009.87 million (100.987 crore) registered in the same period a year ago.

This surge in toll tax collection comes after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased the toll charges by an average of four to five per cent on highway sections across the country from April 1, 2025. Also, the government decided to reduce the toll charges on the stretches of highways and expressways where there are tunnels, bridges and elevated corridors.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, had announced that the Indian government will introduce a FASTag-based annual pass, priced at ₹3,000, for private vehicles effective August 15 in a step towards hassle-free highway travel. This pass is claimed to reduce the travel costs for highway users. The FASTag-based annual pass can be used on state and national highways and expressways. The annual pass will be valid for one year from the date of purchase or for 200 trips, whichever is earlier. The FASTag-based annual pass will be introduced across the country on this Independence Day.

Also, the government has decided to track and penalise the highway users who don't paste the FASTag stickers to the designated spot on the vehicle's windshield. Such users of loose FASTags will be reported and blacklisted immediately after being tracked at the toll plaza.

