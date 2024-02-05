This city has worst traffic congestion in India. Know more

London was the most congested city in the world in 2023, leaving commuters spending 37 minutes 20 seconds in traffic on average to cover a distance of 10 kilometres, a new study by the Amsterdam-based location technology specialist TomTom has found. The research reveals that during rush hours, commuters in the city lost 148 hours last year. Among the 387 cities across 55 countries on six continents, where the research was done, India has four cities on the list.

The study has revealed that Bengaluru is the most congested city in the country, where commuters lost 132 hours during rush hour in 2023. Commuters took 28 minutes and 10 seconds to travel a distance of 10 kilometres due to traffic congestion. The study also found that during rush hours, a motorist can drive or ride at an average speed of 18 kmph. Pune is another city in India that has been ranked among the top 10 most congested cities in 2023. While Bengaluru is ranked at sixth position, Pune is at seventh position.

In Pune, travelling a distance of 10 kilometres took 27 minutes and 50 seconds in 2023, while motorists lost 128 hours in the city during rush hours last year. Also, the study revealed that a motorist can drive or ride at an average speed of 19 kmph in the city during rush hours.

The other two Indian cities featured in the list are New Delhi and Mumbai, which are positioned at 44th and 54th position. The research shows that the congestion level in the national capital has improved a bit, as commuting a distance of 10 kilometres took 21 minutes and 40 seconds in 2023, which was 30 seconds faster than what it took in 2022. Motorists lost 81 hours during peak hours in the city, while during rush hours, one can drive or ride at an average speed of 24 kmph.

Mumbai is the fourth Indian city featured in the list, where commuters took 21 hours and 20 seconds to cover a distance of 10 kilometres. The traffic congestion in the city resulted in motorists losing 92 hours in 2023 during rush hours, while the average speed of travelling during peak hours in 2023 was 23 kmph.

