Honda City, Amaze being offered with massive festive discounts

The OEM is offering up to ₹75,000 worth of benefits to customers on these models
City and Amaze will be available with these benefits till October 31
Benefits include cashback, free accessories, loyalty and exchange bonus and corporate discounts
Customers of City 5th gen can choose either a cash benefit of ₹25,000 or free accessories worth up to ₹26,947
There is also loyalty bonus worth ₹4,000 and discounts on car exchange up to ₹15,000
Corporate benefits on City range from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000
Honda Amaze sedan will come with benefits worth up to ₹57,000
Amaze customers can avail a discount up to ₹15,000 or free accessories worth ₹18,147
Loyalty bonus of ₹4,000 and corporate discount up to ₹20,000 are other benefits