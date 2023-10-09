Honda City, Amaze being offered with massive festive discounts

Published Oct 09, 2023

The OEM is offering up to 75,000 worth of benefits to customers on these models

City and Amaze will be available with these benefits till October 31

Benefits include cashback, free accessories, loyalty and exchange bonus and corporate discounts

Customers of City 5th gen can choose either a cash benefit of 25,000 or free accessories worth up to 26,947

There is also loyalty bonus worth 4,000 and discounts on car exchange up to 15,000

Corporate benefits on City range from 5,000 to 20,000

Honda Amaze sedan will come with benefits worth up to 57,000

Amaze customers can avail a discount up to 15,000 or free accessories worth 18,147

 Loyalty bonus of 4,000 and corporate discount up to 20,000 are other benefits
Exchange bonus up to 15,000 will be offered on Amaze sedan. For details...
