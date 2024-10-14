This Chennai-based company gifted 28 cars and 29 bikes to its employees

A Chennai-based company has presented a variety of brand-new cars and motorcycles to its employees in an attempt to encourage them. The company believes that this move will enhance the employees' productivity and motivate the workers to perform better. The Team Detailing Solutions, a structural steel design and detailing company has gifted its employees as many as 28 cars and 29 motorcycles.

The cars presented to its employees by the company range from Hyundai, Tata, Maruti Suzuki and even Mercedes-Benz as well. One of the officials of the company has said to news agency PTI that the vehicles were presented to the employees as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication. The company's Managing Director Sridhar Kannan said that the firm wanted to show its appreciation for the workers' tireless efforts in driving the company's success. "We wanted to show our appreciation for their (employees) tireless efforts in driving the company's success. We believe our employees are our greatest assets," he reportedly said, further adding, “We select the candidates who are highly motivated and a concept of buying a car or a bike is like a dream for them. We have been gifting bikes to the employees and in 2022 we gifted car to two of our senior colleagues. We have gifted 28 cars today. Some of them are Maruti Suzukis, Hyundais, Mercedes-Benz as well."

The top official of the company also said the firm would offer the car or bike with a ceiling amount. If the employee needs a better vehicle than what the company has chosen, he needs to pay the remaining amount, he reportedly said.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a company has presented its employees with cars or motorcycles. Previously as well, in many cases, companies across India have presented their employees with brand-new vehicles.

