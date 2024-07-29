Bajaj Auto created a completely new segment in the Indian motorcycle market with Freedom 125

Published Jul 29, 2024

The Bajaj Freedom 125 comes as the world's first-ever CNG motorcycle

Priced at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Freedom 125 is capable of running on both petrol and CNG fuel

The motorcycle is available in three variants, depending on availability of LED headlamps and disc brakes 

The motorcycle has a 2-litre petrol tank and a 12.5-litre CNG tank

Bajaj claims the Freedom 125 can run up to 330 km on a fully loaded CNG tank and petrol tank

A commuter motorcycle with the low emission, less cost of ownership proposition of CNG makes a strong case for Freedom 125

It could pave way for more CNG motorcycles in Indian market

The Freedom 125 claims to offer savings of about 1,800 per month compared to similar sized petrol motorcycles

Bajaj also claims to have received more than 6,000 bookings for the Freedom 125 till date
