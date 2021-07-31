Test drive a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Chiron Sport if you are in this city

Bugatti will be inviting guests to test-drive and experience the Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Sport from mid-July to mid-August at Saint-Tropez, a French coastal town.

The test-drive route maps the Saint-Tropez town, through Ramatuelle, and past Pampelonne Beach. The duration of the test drive will be approximately one hour. Bugatti's Regional Director in Europe, Guy Caquelin shares that this association with customers is a delight for the brand. “We are delighted to be able to welcome our customers here to the French Riviera – exactly where they enjoy spending their time in the summer," he adds.

The Chiron Pur Sport's shares the same architecture, body and powertrain as Bugatti Chiron. It comprises a new transmission, lightweight discs brakes, Magnesium wheels, 3D-printed titanium exhaust tips, and an updated rear wing without a hydraulic system. This has helped the car to shed around 50 kgs of overall weight, giving it a positive push when it comes to performance. Its 8.0-litre W16 engine churns out a power of 1,500 PS and a peak torque of 1,600 Nm. It zips to the speed of 100 kmph from zero in 2.4 seconds and 200 kmph in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 350 kmph.

The other attraction of this test drive is the Chiron Sport, which is the brand's one of the most dynamic and performance-oriented hyper sports cars. These guests can also experience the Bugatti Chiron Sport, which the French luxury automaker claims is the world's fastest car.

With its extended rear and optimised aerodynamics, Bugatti Chiron Sport also comes with an 8.0-litre W16 engine with four turbos. It is capable of creating a power of 1,600 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1,600 Nm. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport can zip to the speed of 100 kmph from zero in less than three seconds and has a top speed of 440 kmph.