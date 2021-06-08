Bugatti has taken the covers off the fastest car in the world - Bugatti Chiron Super Sport on Tuesday. Bugatti will produce only 30 units of this hyper sports car, and all of them have already been booked out.

Priced at a staggering 3.2 million euros (roughly converted to around ₹28.50 crore), the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport commands a lot of respect for those who love fast cars. This one is too fast for any car that is street legal, and hence the premium.

Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti, said, "With the Chiron Super Sport, we are following our long-standing tradition of combining top speed with absolute luxury."

(See more pics of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with 1,600 horsepower)

This Bugatti is powered by a thoroughly overhauled 8.0-litre W16 engine with four turbos, the same that powers the Chiron Super Sport 300+. However, Bugatti has tweaked a lot of things that have helped to make this car the fastest in the world. Jachin Schwalbe, Head of Chassis Development at Bugatti, said, "We tweaked all possible parameters when developing the chassis in order to achieve the best possible setup for immense acceleration as well as the unique Bugatti luxury and comfort experience."

To make it faster, Bugatti has added larger turbochargers with more efficient compressor wheels, a new chassis specifically for high speeds and a low-slung front, special aerodynamic and a reduced weight by 23 kgs. All of this translates the new Chiron Super Sport into a beast that can generate a mammoth 1,600 horsepower. It is 100 horsepower more than in the conventional Chiron and the same figure as the Super Sport 300+. The maximum torque it can generate is 1,600 Nm.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in less than three seconds and has a top speed of 440 kmph. It is 0.3 seconds faster than the conventional Chiron in 0-200 kmph sprint and 1.0 seconds faster in 0-300 kmph sprint.

The Chiron Super Sport gets side air curtains alongside the air intakes which help in improved airflow from the front to the wheel arches. Bugatti has shifted the otherwise central exhaust system to the side, with the pipes aligned vertically, to boost the effect of the diffuser and give it more space. The nine exhaust air holes on each fender help release the air pressure from the front wheel wells. The new aluminium wheels in a five-Y-spoke design are exclusive to the Chiron Super Sport.

The interior of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport gets leather and polished aluminium inserts along with high-tech carbon fiber applications. Bugatti claims the interior is perfectly suited to high-speed continental trips.

Bugatti will soon begin with the manufacture of the Chiron Super Sport in Molsheim, France. Delivery of the hyper sports cars is scheduled to begin early next year.