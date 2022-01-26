HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla’s Model 3 tops Europe EV sales ranking as VW’s Golf slows

Tesla’s Model 3 tops Europe EV sales ranking as VW’s Golf slows

Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 was Europe’s top-selling electric car in 2021 as battery-powered vehicles emerged as a bright spot for an industry besieged by lockdowns and a shortage of semiconductors.
By
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2022, 07:27 PM
File photo of a 2018 Tesla Model 3  (REUTERS)
File photo of a 2018 Tesla Model 3  (REUTERS)

Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 was Europe’s top-selling electric car in 2021 as battery-powered vehicles emerged as a bright spot for an industry besieged by lockdowns and a shortage of semiconductors.

The Model 3, pushing Renault SA’s Zoe off the top EV spot, also vaulted past some of the region’s most beloved models like Volkswagen AG’s Tiguan and Peugeot 3008 SUVs for 17th place in the overall ranking, up from 41st in 2020, according to analytics firm Jato Dynamics.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tesla’s rise stood in contrast to a decline of traditional favorites like the best-selling VW Golf, which posted the biggest market share drop.

VW’s electric ID.3, launched in 2020, failed to replicate Tesla’s success, coming in 53rd in the ranking, Jato said. The overall market declined to 11.8 million vehicles, the lowest level since 1985.

“Crisis after crisis had a negative impact on demand and registrations in the market," said Felipe Munoz, an analyst at Jato. “The ongoing uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside the prolonged semiconductor shortage created a perfect storm."

Carmakers like VW and Stellantis NV are spending billions on rolling out a range of plug-in hybrid and battery-powered models, with consumers responding to generous subsidies to help cut emissions from the transport sector. Jato expects electrified cars to outsell diesel vehicles in 2022.

New challengers are emerging in the changing market. In 2021, Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp. increased their market share in Europe by almost two percentage points to 8.6% due to their line up of SUVs and electric models, Jato said.

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2022, 07:27 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla India Tesla Model 3 Model 3 EV VW VW Golf
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tork Kratos vs Kratos R: What's the difference?
Tork Kratos vs Kratos R: What's the difference?
Tesla’s Model 3 tops Europe EV sales ranking as VW’s Golf slows
Tesla’s Model 3 tops Europe EV sales ranking as VW’s Golf slows
In Pics: Toyota unveils new 2023 Sequoia SUV for the world market
In Pics: Toyota unveils new 2023 Sequoia SUV for the world market
Haval Dargo nameplate registered in India
Haval Dargo nameplate registered in India
2023 Toyota Sequoia breaks cover with 437hp turbocharged hybrid V6
2023 Toyota Sequoia breaks cover with 437hp turbocharged hybrid V6

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city