Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Tesla inks deal with this country to access key battery components for EVs

Tesla inks deal with this country to access key battery components for EVs

Tesla inks agreement with Mozambique to get a key battery component for its electric vehicles.This move by Tesla is being seen as an attempt to decrease its dependency on China
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 04:02 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Tesla is turning towards Mozambique for a key component in its electric vehicle batteries. Analysts see this move by the EV major as first-of-its-kind to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.

The company shared that it will buy the material from the company's processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana, which sources graphite from its mine in Balama, Mozambique.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

According to the agreement, Tesla wants to buy up to 80 per cent of the plant's production which can be around 8,000 tons of graphite per year starting 2025.

(Also read | After Telangana, two more states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory)

This deal is part of Tesla's plan to increase its capacity to manufacture its own batteries and reduce its dependency on China, a country that dominates global graphite markets, stated Simon Moores of United Kingdom-based battery materials data and intelligence provider, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Moores added, “The U.S. wants to build enough capacity domestically to be able to build (lithium-ion batteries) within the USA. And this deal will permit Tesla to source graphite independent from China."

The battery industry is currently facing a shortage in the supply of graphite in recent months, informed Moores. And as every major automaker is racing to get into electric vehicles, Tesla which is manufacturing almost a million electric cars per year, sourcing enough batteries are becoming the biggest constraint.

(Also read | Tesla Cybertruck could come in two sizes, possible unveil in March 2022: Report)

The company also signed an agreement last month with Australia's Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the southern African country. Tesla is establishing a new battery factory in Austin, Texas to get closer to self-sufficiency. It also has an agreement with Panasonic to make battery cells at the automaker's battery factory near Reno, Nevada.

(With inputs from AP)

 

 

 

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2022, 03:57 PM IST
TAGS: EVs Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicles electric mobility
Related Stories
Tesla electric cars in shame in China against this small EV: Read why
16 Jan 2022
Indian EV startup EVage raises $28 million, will build electric vans for Amazon
14 Jan 2022
Tesla price cut fuels EV sales in Japan
11 Jan 2022
BMW will not manufacture EV batteries, wants to invest in partnerships
14 Jan 2022
Tesla sells 70,847 China-made electric vehicles in December 2021
11 Jan 2022
Tesla's self-driving software is under scanner in this state
13 Jan 2022
Tesla cars' heating system under probe in this country
14 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS