Check out Royal Enfield Himalayan 450's accessories

Royal Enfield has released prices of some of the accessories of the Himalayan 450.

The brand will sell Rally Handlebar Pad for 950 and oil filler caps for 1,050. 

The touring mirrors are priced at Rs 6,850 and the adventure windscreen costs 2,450

There is a headlight grille that costs 3,950, Rally Protection Kit which is priced at 9,950, engine guards that cost 4,750 and a radiator guard that will sell for 1,950. 

Royal Enfield is offering adventure seats for the rider and pillion that cost 4,450 and 3,950 respectively.

Royal Enfield is also selling touring accessories which include waterproof inner bags and panniers. They are priced at 2,750 and 32,950 respectively. 

The pannier stays are priced at 3,950

The top box costs 23,250 and it would need a mounting plate which costs an additional 2,450.

Eventually, the brand will sell a rally mudguard, knuckle guards, fog lights, a tail bag, a tapered handlebar, a rally dual seat and a rally gear lever as well. 
