Check out Royal Enfield Himalayan 450's accessories

Royal Enfield has released prices of some of the accessories of the Himalayan 450.
The brand will sell Rally Handlebar Pad for ₹950 and oil filler caps for ₹1,050.
The touring mirrors are priced at Rs 6,850 and the adventure windscreen costs ₹2,450
There is a headlight grille that costs ₹3,950, Rally Protection Kit which is priced at ₹9,950, engine guards that cost ₹4,750 and a radiator guard that will sell for ₹1,950.
Royal Enfield is offering adventure seats for the rider and pillion that cost ₹4,450 and ₹3,950 respectively.
Royal Enfield is also selling touring accessories which include waterproof inner bags and panniers. They are priced at ₹2,750 and ₹32,950 respectively.
The pannier stays are priced at ₹3,950
The top box costs ₹23,250 and it would need a mounting plate which costs an additional ₹2,450.
Eventually, the brand will sell a rally mudguard, knuckle guards, fog lights, a tail bag, a tapered handlebar, a rally dual seat and a rally gear lever as well.