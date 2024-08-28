Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tesla's Fight Against Louisiana Auto Sales Law Revived By Appeals Court

Tesla's fight against Louisiana auto sales law revived by appeals court

By: AP
Updated on: 28 Aug 2024, 07:40 AM
Follow us on:
  • The Tesla lawsuit is part of a broader effort in multiple states to circumvent laws that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers.
The Tesla lawsuit is part of a broader effort in multiple states to circumvent laws that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers.

Tesla's federal court challenge to a Louisiana law that prohibits automobile manufacturers from selling directly to consumers has been revived by an appeals court.

The lawsuit by the electric car company owned by billionaire Elon Musk is part of a broader effort in multiple states to circumvent laws that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers. The effort includes court challenges and, in some cases, opening showrooms on sovereign Native American tribal properties where state laws don't apply.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling, reversed a lower court ruling dismissing a Tesla claim that it was being denied constitutional due process of law. The appeals court said Tesla had made a plausible claim that the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission, which governs car sales in the state, was biased against Tesla, noting that it's dominated by licensed third-party dealers.

“The Commission will always be incentivized to exclude new business models from entering the market," Judge Jerry Smith wrote for the majority in the ruling issued Monday.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon590 Km
₹ 72.50 - 77.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The ruling sends the case back to the federal district court in New Orleans.

Smith was appointed to the court by former Republican President Ronald Reagan. Judge Catharina Haynes, appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush agreed with the result. Dissenting was Judge Dana Douglas, appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

“The Supreme Court has clarified that regulatory boards are not unconstitutional merely because they are composed of competitors of the entities they regulate," Douglas wrote.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 07:40 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Elon Musk
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS