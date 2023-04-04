HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla To Pay Millions To Ex Worker In Racism Case. Why It's A ‘win’ For Ev Giant

Tesla to pay millions to ex-worker in racism case. Why it's a ‘win’ for EV giant

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 13:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Tesla has been ordered by a jury to pay a former employee a sum of $3.2 million in a racism-related case. Owen Diaz, a former employee of Tesla and a person of African-American origin, had accused the electric vehicle giant of ignoring complaints of racism at its California plant.

File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Many see the recent order as a win of sorts for Tesla because it was a retrial and previously, the company had been ordered to pay Diaz $137 million in a trial that ended in October of 2021. A judge then had reduced this amount but Diaz had turned down the judge's proffered damages amount in favor of a new trial.

The original lawsuit was filed against Tesla in 2017 in which Diaz had accused the company of turning its back on complaints of racism. An elevator operator, Diaz - according to court filings - said he was subjected to racist abuse and a hostile work environment. He further highlighted that he had complained to his supervisors but that the company failed to take note.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Tesla in legal trouble as more employees allege racial abuse

Diaz had also stated that it was not just him but many others of African-American origin who were regularly subjected to racist epithets and derogatory imagery. His son also worked at the plant.

Tesla had attempted to downplay the entire episode once matters were taken through the legal route but was asked to pay a hefty compensation by the jury in the original trial. The jury verdict in the retrial will come as a relief even if it continues to put Tesla in a bad light as far as workplace culture at its Silicon Valley plant is concerned.

(With inputs from AFP)

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 13:34 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Electric vehicle Elon Musk
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city