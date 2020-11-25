Top Sections
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says 1000-km-range electric truck possible

1 min read . 11:12 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla's new 4680 cells and structural battery pack are likely to stretch an electric truck's range to 1000 km, that too when it is fully loaded.
  • CEO Elon Musk confirmed the EV maker's intention of trying out the new cells in electric trucks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that achieving a range of 500 km to 800 km for an electric truck is 'trivial' with the current battery technology and that this company would be looking to manufacture e-trucks with a range up to 1000 km.

The truck in question is likely to be the Tesla Semi, which the company had announced in 2017 with two versions, a 300 km range one and a 500 km range one.

These range figures are for fully loaded trucks which should have a similar cargo capacity of diesel trucks, barring a possible 1 ton cargo reduction, as per Musk.

Musk said in an interview that 1000 km ranged e-trucks were not far in the future, owing to Tesla's new 4680 cells and structural battery pack, which, when implemented in the Semi, might increase the truck's range to 1000 km.

Musk confirmed Tesla's intention of testing the 4680 cells and structural battery pack in the e-trucks and that the cell energy density would have to be at close to 300 Wh/kg to achieve the maximum possible range.