Tesla electric cars coming to India. Elon Musk spills the beans on timeline

The biggest news in the Indian automotive space in the last few days was that Tesla is scouting locations for its India manufacturing facility . Three states of the country, namely Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are reportedly on the radar of the electric car giant. Telangana government is also said to be in talks with Tesla for the plant. We have also reported earlier that, Tesla has already started production of cars in a limited number for the Indian market at its Gigafactory in Berlin . Also, previously Tesla India Motor and Energy Pvt Ltd leased office space in Pune, marking its first official presence in India.

HT has reported that Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that it is going to be a natural progression for his company to provide electric vehicles in India. However, he didn't reveal which models would be the first to reach Indian shores officially. We can expect the Model 3 and Model Y, two of the automaker's most popular EV offerings to be introduced to the country initially, while the other models too would be launched here gradually.

Meanwhile, the auto company has pulled the plug on plans for its most affordable car project, which could have been a perfect model for the Indian market. Instead, Tesla now plans to focus and invest in robotaxis. This comes after it was reported that Tesla was searching for a location to set up its factory in the country.

Tesla setting up its manufacturing facility in India could mean the electric car manufacturer will invest somewhere between $2 billion to $3 billion in the country. The Indian manufacturing facility of the OEM will not only cater for the Indian market but the overseas demand as well. What's more important is that this would be a major leap for the Indian electric vehicle industry as well as the local manufacturing sector.

