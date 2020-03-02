Tata Motors domestic sales down by 34% in February

Tata Motors on Sunday reported a 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its February domestic sales at 38,002 units.

The company had sold 57,221 units in February last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in India plunged 35 per cent to 25,572 units during the month under review, from 39,111 units sold during the corresponding period last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

It exported 2,514 commercial vehicles last month, 9 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis. The company's total commercial vehicle sales in February 2020 were recorded at 28,086 units, a fall of 33 per cent from 41,882 sold a year ago.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said: "Commercial vehicle domestic sales in February 2020 was 35 per cent lower than last year. Retail in February was ahead of wholesale by 37 per cent, helping bring down stocks even further to an all-time low. Retail in M&HCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) grew by 23 per cent over last month with fleet buyers stepping up purchases."

"We are on track for the BS 6 migration, with BS 4 stocks being consumed as per plan and BS 6 production initiated," he said.

Wagh further noted that the supply disruptions from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China could have some impact on the BS 6 transition and efforts are underway to mitigate the impact.

The company's total passenger vehicle sales in February was recorded at 12,430 units, 31 per cent lower than 18,110 units sold in the same month last year.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said: "The outbreak of COVID-19 in China and a recent fire incident at one of our strategic vendors affected the vehicle production and wholesale volume. Multiple actions are being taken to reduce the impact, staying close to our customers by providing transparency of the delivery situation."

He said that the company's BS 4 vehicle stock is well below the targeted level, and it is well-placed for the 'BS 4 to BS 6' transition.