Still Waiting For Your Mercedes Benz Car In India? Here's What Is Causing Delay

Still waiting for your Mercedes-Benz car in India? Here's what is causing delay

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2023, 11:17 AM
Mercedes-Benz capped off what has been an eventful 2023 in India so far with its ninth and 10th launches of the year on Thursday. On the sidelines of the launch of the updated GLE and the C43 AMG though, the company admitted that wait times remain a concern and that it is continuing its efforts to deliver booked units as soon as is possible.

Mercedes offers a number of petrol, diesel, electric and AMG models in India at present.
Mercedes offers a number of petrol, diesel, electric and AMG models in India at present.

Mercedes-Benz India had promised 10 launches in 2023 and completed that promise on Thursday with the updated GLE and the C43 AMG. While demand for most of its models - including electrics - remains robust, delivery timelines have remained a concern.

Speaking to members of the press during the course of the launch event, Santosh Iyer, MD at Mercedes-Benz India, explained the main reason behind the wait times. “We appreciate and thank our customers for their love for the brand and patience. We understand that there is still a wait period and this is primarily because of the 48v integrated starter generator (ISG) being in short supply from our headquarter," he said. “I would like to assure our customers that we are working on this."

New-age Mercedes vehicles offer mild-hybrid tech and this is largely thanks to this 48v ISG. The ISG system is placed in the transmission and connects to the driveshaft, replacing the starter and the alternator. The ISG produces electricity when coasting or decelerating which results in lower emission levels and enhanced mileage. Performance credentials also receive a bump up and because this is not an all-electric tech, there is no charge or range-related anxiety.

