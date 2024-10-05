Stellantis' US sales plunge again in sign of deepening woe

Stellantis NV’s US sales plunged 20 per cent last quarter — the fifth consecutive decline — as the beleaguered automaker struggled to tame bloated inventories amid high interest rates and softening consumer demand.

Stellantis NV reported a 20 per cent drop in US sales last quarter, the fifth decline in a row, largely due to high interest rates and weak consumer d

Deliveries fell to 305,294 in the three months ending in September, the lowest level since the company was formed from the 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Group. Sales declined at five of its six brands, including a six per cent slide at Jeep and 19 per cent drop in the Ram truck division.

The results underscore the deep strains on Stellantis’ business, particularly in North America, as it grapples with waning demand, stock declines and unrest among numerous stakeholders. Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares is facing an open rebellion among his US dealer network, who have accused him of causing the “rapid degradation" of prized brands. They’ve complained that the company isn’t spending enough on incentives to move aging, pricey vehicles stuck on their lots because it’s trying to protect profits.

Also Read : US vehicle sales expected to dip nearly two per cent amid economic challenges

Stellantis managed to whittle down inventory by 50,000 units in the third quarter, thanks to a new incentive push, Matt Thompson, head of US retail sales, said in a statement.

“These cross-brand incentives, which will continue through the end of the year, also helped to deliver consecutive month total share growth in Q3 from 7.2 per cent in July to eight per cent in September," he said in the statement. “We continue to take the necessary actions to drive sales and prepare our dealer network and consumers for the arrival of 2025 models."

Tavares has been focused on trying to fix Stellantis’ performance in its core US market, where Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks have long delivered hefty profits for the global automaker. Falling sales in the US are at the heart of the company’s financial struggles: it slashed its annual earnings forecast on Monday. The carmaker will also burn cash instead of generating it this year. The disclosure came little more than a month after Stellantis reported that net income plunged by almost half in the first half of 2024.

Also Read : Jeep's compact EV debuts in Japan as imported EVs take the lead

Stellantis’ US market share likely fell to 8.3 per cent this year through September, down from 9.8 per cent a year ago. That dropped it to sixth place in the ranking of new-car sales volumes, behind Hyundai and Honda, according to researcher Cox Automotive.

During the third quarter, sales of every Jeep model fell except the entry-level Compass and the premium Wagoneer.

Stellantis’ US shares pared early gains and were little changed as of 9:33 a.m. in New York. The stock tumbled 41 per cent this year through Tuesday.

Suggested watch: 2024 Jeep Wrangler swims with more style and features

High Inventory

All six of Stellantis’ US brands had inventory levels above the industry average of 77 days at the end of August, according to Cox. The Ram truck brand was at least double the average, Dodge, known for its powerful muscle cars, had 149 days inventory, and the prized Jeep SUV brand had 122 days of supply.

Under Tavares, Jeep raised prices more than its peers during the pandemic, when supply shortages led to price hikes across the auto industry. At the same time, he didn’t invest in a steady cadence of fresh product, leaving holes in key segments just as competition intensified. He’s now slated to bring a crop of new electric vehicles to market just as sales are slowing and consumers opt for hybrid vehicles.

Tavares is now taking steps to clear swelling inventories, cutting prices, increasing incentives and reintroducing more affordable models, like the entry-level Chrysler Voyager minivan. He’s also cutting jobs in the US and Europe and slashing capacity at American factories to offset declining sales.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: