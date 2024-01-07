Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India

Published Jan 07, 2024

Sold through Nexa, the Baleno competes with riva;s like Glanza and Altroz

It is available with up to 44,000 offer for the MY2023 models, while the MY2024 models come with discount of up to 29,000

The offers include cash discount ranging up to 25,000, while customers can avail up to 15,000 exchange bonus

Also, the customers can avail up to 4,000 corporate bonus

Maruti Suzuki is aiming to boost sales of Baleno with these discounts

Baleno is currently available at a starting price of 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powering this curvy hatchback is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine

Transmission options for the car include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT

There is a CNG variant of the car as well
