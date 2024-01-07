Sold through Nexa, the Baleno competes with riva;s like Glanza and Altroz
It is available with up to ₹44,000 offer for the MY2023 models, while the MY2024 models come with discount of up to ₹29,000
The offers include cash discount ranging up to ₹25,000, while customers can avail up to ₹15,000 exchange bonus
Also, the customers can avail up to ₹4,000 corporate bonus
Maruti Suzuki is aiming to boost sales of Baleno with these discounts
Baleno is currently available at a starting price of ₹6.61 lakh (ex-showroom)
Powering this curvy hatchback is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine
Transmission options for the car include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT
There is a CNG variant of the car as well