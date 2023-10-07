In pics: New-gen Skoda Kodiaq SUV looks sharper with an updated design

2/7

Dimensionally, the new Skoda Kodiaq has become longer than its predecessor by 61 mm, while width and height have been decreased by 18 mm and 17 mm respectively. With this, the new Kodiaq measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width and has a height of 1,659 mm. It is available with wheel sizes varying from 17-inch to 20-inch.