In pics: New-gen Skoda Kodiaq SUV looks sharper with an updated design
The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV comes with a host of technologies inside and out.
The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq has been unveiled finally, revealing a sharper, longer and more premium iteration of the mid-size SUV. While dimensionally, the next-gen Kodiaq comes longer than its predecessor, it has received a wide range of technologies inside out, as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain too.
Dimensionally, the new Skoda Kodiaq has become longer than its predecessor by 61 mm, while width and height have been decreased by 18 mm and 17 mm respectively. With this, the new Kodiaq measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width and has a height of 1,659 mm. It is available with wheel sizes varying from 17-inch to 20-inch.
On the design front, the next-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV looks sharper and more aggressive with dual dual-beam headlamps featuring LED lights and integrated LED daytime running lights, updated radiator grille and sculpted bumpers. Side profile of the SUV bears new design alloy wheels, sleek character lines and contrasting shade on the rear pillar.
The rear profile of the new Skoda Kodiaq too has received a host of updates. It gets redesigned LED tailllights carrying C-shape, while the roof spoiler and sculpted tailgate with deep cuts at the centre add visual appeal to the SUV. It also comes with black cladding throughout the lower side and rear profile.
Interior of the new Skoda Kodiaq has received a host of changes. It gets a fully digital 10-inch instrument cluster paired with a freestanding 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Czech automaker offers option of a 13-inch touchscreen as well. Apart from that, there are three rotary dials at the centre console that come with 1.25-inch displays.
Powering the new-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV are a wide range of powertrain options including a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine, a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel unit. All these engines are available with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox for transmission duty.
The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine is paired with a 25.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that alone promises a 100 km pure electric range. The battery pack claims to be capable of recharging using 11 kW AC or up to 50 kW DC fast chargers. The plug-in hybrid variant is available only in the front-wheel drive option, while the bigger 2.0-litre petrol engine-powered variant comes with AWD tech.
First Published Date: 07 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST
