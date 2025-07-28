Steelbird Hi-Tech eyes 60,000 daily helmet output, plans largest integrated helmet ecosystem

For Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech, helmets are no longer just about head protection — they’re about identity, design, trust, and increasingly, industrial self-reliance. While others chase volume, Steelbird is doing something different: building an ecosystem that is as much about in-house capability as it is about category innovation.

Steelbird Hi-Tech is expanding its in-house helmet production, targeting 60,000 units/day and ₹ 1,300 crore revenue by FY26–27. MD Rajeev Kapur is pushing for policy reforms to curb fake helmets while launching 15 new models a year and building India’s most integrated helmet ecosystem.

In a recent interaction with HT Auto, Kapur laid out a vision that combines product ambition with manufacturing depth — all with one overarching goal: “We’re not here for noise. We’re here for a life-saving scale."

A manufacturing-led moat, built brick by brick

Steelbird now manufactures and sells over one crore helmets annually, commanding more than 35 per cent of the branded market. But what sets the company apart is where and how these helmets are made.

Steelbird has built out a vertically integrated production network with nine manufacturing facilities across Baddi and Noida, supported by design and innovation teams in Italy and Panchkula. With a built-up area exceeding 1 million sq. ft., the company produces every critical component — from visors, straps, shells, EPS, and even decals — in-house. “We don’t outsource because we can’t afford inconsistency," Kapur said. “This isn’t apparel. It’s a safety product."

The company completed a ₹54 crore capex last year and is investing another ₹50 crore in FY25 to expand capacity. A new facility is adding two lakh sq. ft., raising daily output to 60,000–70,000 helmets. For Steelbird, this isn’t opportunistic expansion — it’s an effort to build a quality-controlled supply chain at scale.

A product pipeline with depth, not just dazzle

Steelbird’s product strategy is just as focused. The company will launch 15 new helmet models each year for the next five years — including premium models with Bluetooth integration, smart visor tech, and eventually, even FIM-grade racing helmets. The latest launch, the SXE, is already approaching 1,000 units per day in sales.

Each model takes up to two years of development and investment of ₹1.5 crore to ₹10 crore. This is not about flooding the market. It’s about targeting segments with clear gaps — including kids’ helmets under 700 grams, women-specific models like Bella and Eve, and the entry-level commuter segment.

Counterfeits, compliance gaps and the fight for safer helmets

Kapur is unflinching when it comes to the issue of counterfeit helmets. He estimates that 60 per cent of helmets sold in India are fake or non-compliant — some even BIS-marked but sold at ₹200. “The problem isn’t the roadside seller — it’s the licensed manufacturer making fakes," he said.

Steelbird has submitted a white paper titled “Mission Save Life 2.0" to the Ministry of Road Transport and other government bodies. It calls for UN-aligned safety standards, third-party labs, and real-time certification audits. Kapur believes that without enforcement, innovation risks being undercut by low-cost non-compliance.

Scale with purpose: CSR, women riders and customisation

While Steelbird is focused on facilitating manufacturing and re-skilling in design, it is also creating a deeper connection with consumer needs. Steelbird expects CSR related revenue will cross ₹100 crore income by FY26 due to helmet inclusion in road safety programs increasing with corporate and insurance support.

On the retail side, Steelbird has already achieved ₹100 crore in online sales, which they plan to ramp to ₹500 crore in five years with the addition of over 300 exclusive outlets and a network of over 1 lakh retail points of sales.

It’s also betting big on customisation. A new AI-based helmet design platform is in the works, allowing users to personalise helmets for both style and fit. “A helmet today is part of your personal gear — not just road compliance," Kapur pointed out.

The carbon fibre leap and export ambitions

Steelbird is now preparing to launch India’s first in-house carbon fibre and fibreglass weaving facility, allowing it to build lightweight, high-strength helmets for performance and export markets.

The company already exports to 50+ countries and serves OEMs such as Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Royal Enfield. With localisation efforts growing and a ₹1,300 crore revenue target for FY26–27, Steelbird is positioning itself not just as a domestic leader, but a credible global supplier.

When purpose scales better than price

Steelbird’s story today is one of a company transitioning from scale to substance. With every new plant, product line, and policy suggestion, it is redefining what a modern Indian helmet company can be — not just in terms of numbers, but in values.

For Rajeev Kapur, this is not a valuation play. “We’re not chasing trends. We’re building something that lasts — because lives depend on it." And that, perhaps, is why Steelbird stands out — not because it makes the most helmets, but because it knows why it makes them.

