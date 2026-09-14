Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli wins after virtual safety car costs Lando Norris victory

Kimi Antonelli claimed another Formula 1 victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, but admitted that Lando Norris had done enough to win the race. The Mercedes driver benefited from a badly timed virtual safety car, allowing pole-sitter Norris to take victory at the new Madring circuit and extend his lead in the drivers' championship.

Virtual safety car turns race on its head

Norris appeared to be in control after starting from pole and leading the early stages. However, the race changed on Lap 15 when Lance Stroll's Aston Martin stopped with a brake problem, triggering a virtual safety car. Norris had just passed the pit entry and was unable to pit, while Antonelli and several other front-runners stopped under reduced-speed conditions.

That allowed Antonelli to emerge ahead of Norris, who had to complete another lap before pitting. A slower-than-usual stop, caused by an issue with the right-front wheel, further dropped the McLaren driver to fifth. Norris eventually recovered to third but was left frustrated by a result he felt was completely outside his control.

“I was the only one on the whole grid that didn’t get the chance to do the pit stop. That’s just unfortunate," Norris said.

Antonelli admits Norris deserved the win

Antonelli was equally candid after taking his eighth win of the season. “Today we didn’t deserve to win. Lando deserved to win today," he admitted.

Max Verstappen finished second for Red Bull, with Norris completing the podium. Charles Leclerc finished fourth after staying out during the virtual safety car and taking the lead temporarily, before making his mandatory late pit stop. George Russell completed the top five.

Hamilton suffers another Ferrari setback

The result strengthens Antonelli's championship position, with the Mercedes driver now 81 points ahead of Russell with nine races remaining. Hamilton, meanwhile, endured another difficult Ferrari weekend, retiring after just seven laps with a brake failure.

“I think we had the car to fight for a win today, and unfortunately it just didn’t work out," Hamilton said.

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