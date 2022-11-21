HT Auto
Sorry crash: 48 vehicles involved in accident caused by out-of-control tanker

As many as 48 vehicles were damaged in a major road accident when a tanker on the Pune-Bengaluru highway reportedly lost control on a downward slope on Sunday evening. News agency ANI reports that many people received injuries and that rescue work was started immediately after the incident was reported.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2022, 10:58 AM
One of the several cars involved in the accident on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. (ANI photo)
Initial police report highlights that the driver of a tanker lost control of the vehicle on a downward slope on Navale bridge and went on to hit multiple vehicles. The collision quickly resulted in more collisions from traffic from behind. The incident is reported to have taken place around 2230 hrs and over a stretch of around half a kilometer.

News reports further highlight that rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) were pressed into service. "A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," said Pune Fire Brigade officials.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2022, 08:52 AM IST
TAGS: Car crash Road accident
