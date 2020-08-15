SDMC waives off penalty on missing RFID tag or inadequate balance till Oct 15

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday said it has decided to waive off penalty imposed on commuters for not having an RFID tag or for inadequate balance in it till October 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken in the review meeting held on working of the RFID systems and its remaining implementation, officials said.

In order to provide relief to the commuters, the SDMC has decided to waive off penalty imposed for not having an RFID tag in a vehicle or having inadequate balance in a tag till October 15 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the civic body said in a statement.

The high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Bhure Lal, Chairman EPCA in the presence of Sunita Narain, member, EPCA, Gynesh Bharti, SDMC Commissioner and Randhir Sahay Additional Commissioner in the SDMC.

Apart from this, all the vehicles taking monthly passes will have to pay through online system or at the RFID system installed at toll plazas, it said.

In the meeting, it was also informed that till now RFID systems have been installed at 13 locations, and installation of thr remaining 111 RFID system will be completed by January 31 next year.

Till then at all toll plazas, handheld devices will be used by November 2020 for winter enforcement, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.