Scooby-Doo fan? You can now stay overnight in its Mystery Machine camper van

Select Scooby-Doo fans are being invited to live out their van-life dreams along the Southern California coastline in the Mystery Machine van.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2022, 12:35 PM
The Warner Bros. Consumer Products is welcoming public to experience an overnight stay in the Mystery Machine van in partnership with Airbnb and Matthew Lillard.
The Warner Bros. Consumer Products is welcoming public to experience an overnight stay in the Mystery Machine van in partnership with Airbnb and Matthew Lillard.
The Warner Bros. Consumer Products is welcoming public to experience an overnight stay in the Mystery Machine van in partnership with Airbnb and Matthew Lillard.
The Warner Bros. Consumer Products is welcoming public to experience an overnight stay in the Mystery Machine van in partnership with Airbnb and Matthew Lillard.

Have you ever wanted to live the Scooby-Doo life, hitting the road with the gang in the green mystery van in the search of weird mysteries to solve? Keep aside solving real mysteries, your dream of camping in the Mystery Machine might actually come true. The Warner Bros. Consumer Products is welcoming public to experience an overnight stay in the Mystery Machine van in partnership with Airbnb and Matthew Lillard aka Shaggy from the live-action Scooby-Doo movies.

The studio is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first live-action Scooby-Doo movie and inviting select guests can live out their van-life dreams along the Southern California coastline this summer. During their stay, guests will be able to channel their inner Shaggy and Scooby-Doo with plenty of snacks, mystery games and a retro TV to re-watch the film.

(Also read | This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun)

Guests will be offered lots of mystery games, yummy food and late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo with popcorn,
Guests will be offered lots of mystery games, yummy food and late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo with popcorn,
Guests will be offered lots of mystery games, yummy food and late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo with popcorn,
Guests will be offered lots of mystery games, yummy food and late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo with popcorn,

Lucky guests will be able to book three individual one-night stays on June 24, June 25 and June 26 for $20 a night. They will be virtually greeted by Lillard upon arrival, and to make them feel nostalgic, they will be welcomed with the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player as well as Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace.

Apart from lots of mystery games, yummy food and late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo with popcorn, guests will be able to chill with the gang in an outdoor lounge setup and hammock space.

During the stay, guests will be required to follow local, state and federal rules and guidelines for Covid-19 such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required.

For those who might not get a chance to enjoy camping in the Mystery Machine van, Airbnb is globally offering 12,500 camper van stays with plenty of Scooby-approved theme for a summer adventure experience.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2022, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: camper van recreational vehicle
