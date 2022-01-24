HT Auto
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun

The Thor electric recreational vehicle has a power management system which lets the owner check how many kilometres of range is left in the vehicle
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 03:55 PM
THOR Vision electric camper van
THOR Vision electric camper van

As the world moves towards electric mobility, Thor Industries has introduced an all-electric camper van concept, aiming to make the future of camping adventure emission-free. With its new electric RV, the parent company of Airstream has shown the brand’s commitment to the electric vehicle space.

The Thor Vision Vehicle concept comes with best-in-class single-charge range of 300 miles  or over 480 kilometres, which is more than double the recently introduced Winnebago EV RV's range of only 125 miles.

The new electric RV is powered by a high-capacity battery pack and an integrated fuel cell.

(Also read | This world's biggest, most expensive RV was once owned by Will Smith)

The electric recreational vehicle also has a power management system which lets the owner check how many kilometres of range is left in the vehicle before needing a recharge. The system also helps in finding charging stations from the connected phone so that the campers are never worried about being stranded in case the charge exhausts. The system also gives information about how much charge is required to reach the next camping destination.

Interior of the Thor Vision electric RV
Interior of the Thor Vision electric RV

The Thor Vision Concept is a vehicle of the digital age as it offers an integrated digital cockpit experience with screens taking the place of every major function including a virtual cockpit, digital entertainment experience, and advanced power management system. 

The company claims that its new electric RV is the world's most versatile EV recreational vehicle concept. The RV gets intelligent voice features that simplifies all activities inside the space. The feature helps control and monitor the vehicle and its functions.

The RV comes with all the other typical interior comfort features found in most such vehicles such as kitchen, beds, washroom, storage compartments, among others. Though the vehicle is still in a concept form, its shows that the camper van space is also making a shift towards the electric and digital future.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 03:55 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles recreational vehicles EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

