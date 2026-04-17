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Scania Strengthens India Push with New Bengaluru Hub and Finance Partnership

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2026, 11:10 am
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  • Scania has inaugurated a new corporate office in Bengaluru to strengthen its presence in India and improve customer proximity. The company also confirmed that its Narasapura Regional Product Centre remains fully operational. 

Rupa Thakkar, Head, Business Sweden, Bengaluru, India, Silvio Munhoz, Managing Director, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd, His excellency Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India, Martin S. (Left to Right)
Rupa Thakkar, Head, Business Sweden, Bengaluru, India, Silvio Munhoz, Managing Director, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd, His excellency Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India, Martin S. (Left to Right)

Scania has expanded its India presence with the inauguration of a new corporate office in Bengaluru, signalling a stronger push towards localisation and customer proximity. The move comes as the Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer looks to deepen its footprint in a market it considers critical to its long-term growth strategy.

The new office, inaugurated on April 16 in the presence of Sweden’s Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff, is positioned as a central hub for collaboration across teams, partners and customers. Scania says the facility will enable faster decision-making and closer engagement with stakeholders, including dealer partners and financial institutions.

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Alongside this development, Scania has confirmed that its Regional Product Centre in Narasapura remains fully operational. The facility continues to support end-to-end product development and localisation, with a focus on delivering solutions tailored to Indian operating conditions.

In a parallel move aimed at improving accessibility, Scania has partnered with Axis Bank to introduce a white-label financing programme. This initiative is expected to offer structured and competitive financing options for customers looking to purchase Scania trucks, addressing a key barrier in the commercial vehicle space where upfront costs remain significant.

The company’s latest steps follow the recent introduction of its Scania Super range in India and reflect a broader strategy centred on uptime, efficiency and operational resilience.

The Bengaluru office has been designed with a focus on collaboration and sustainability, featuring open workspaces, energy-efficient systems and the use of recyclable materials. It will also serve as a base for attracting talent, which Scania sees as essential to driving innovation and long-term growth in India.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2026, 11:10 am IST
TAGS: Scania Commercial Vehicles

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