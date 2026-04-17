Scania Strengthens India Push with New Bengaluru Hub and Finance Partnership

Scania has expanded its India presence with the inauguration of a new corporate office in Bengaluru, signalling a stronger push towards localisation and customer proximity. The move comes as the Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer looks to deepen its footprint in a market it considers critical to its long-term growth strategy.

The new office, inaugurated on April 16 in the presence of Sweden’s Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff, is positioned as a central hub for collaboration across teams, partners and customers. Scania says the facility will enable faster decision-making and closer engagement with stakeholders, including dealer partners and financial institutions.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Urus 3999 cc 3999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹4.18 Cr Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹21.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 683 km 683 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Sierra 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Alongside this development, Scania has confirmed that its Regional Product Centre in Narasapura remains fully operational. The facility continues to support end-to-end product development and localisation, with a focus on delivering solutions tailored to Indian operating conditions.

In a parallel move aimed at improving accessibility, Scania has partnered with Axis Bank to introduce a white-label financing programme. This initiative is expected to offer structured and competitive financing options for customers looking to purchase Scania trucks, addressing a key barrier in the commercial vehicle space where upfront costs remain significant.

The company’s latest steps follow the recent introduction of its Scania Super range in India and reflect a broader strategy centred on uptime, efficiency and operational resilience.

The Bengaluru office has been designed with a focus on collaboration and sustainability, featuring open workspaces, energy-efficient systems and the use of recyclable materials. It will also serve as a base for attracting talent, which Scania sees as essential to driving innovation and long-term growth in India.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: