HT Auto
Home Auto News Russia Ukraine War: Brace For More Car Price Hikes As Palladium Costs Rise

Russia-Ukraine war: Brace for more car price hikes as Palladium costs rise

Russia is one of the largest producers of Palladium, an essential metal for semiconductors. Increase in its price coupled with hampered exports, could further worsen the global chip crisis.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 10:52 AM
File photo: Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India plant at Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu. (REUTERS)
File photo: Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India plant at Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu. (REUTERS)
Russia-Ukraine war: Brace for more car price hikes as Palladium costs rise
File photo: Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India plant at Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu. (REUTERS)
File photo: Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India plant at Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu.

Car prices may soon witness hikes if the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continues in coming days. According to Bloomberg reports, Palladium has already hit an all-time high on mounting concerns that exports from Russia could be disrupted as a result of sanctions due to the ongoing war. This could lead to worsening of the ongoing global chip crisis as Palladium is a key ingredient for semiconductors to manufacture cars.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Palladium is mostly used in catalytic converters in gasoline-powered vehicles. Russia is one of the largest producers of the rare-earth metal, accounting for nearly 40 percent of all mined production of Palladium.

According to Bloomberg, buyers are worried about Palladium supplies as most of Europe’s airspace remains closed to flights from Russia. Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG’s global wealth management unit, was quoted by Bloomberg saying, “The airspace closure is disrupting exports of Russian palladium. Further price support is likely coming from investor-and-consumer-led buying trying to secure physical palladium. With low above-ground inventories, palladium, which was under-supplied for nine years until 2020, is very sensitive to supply disruption risks."

Spot palladium prices surpassed its previous high in May to climb by as much as 5.3 percent to $3,169.46 an ounce. The price of the metal has gone up by 66 percent already this year.

(Also read: Ukraine-Russia war triggers fear in auto industry over worsening chip crisis)

Earlier, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) in India had raised concerns that the Russia-Ukraine war will have ripple effects on the auto supply chain. It had said, "Due to the ongoing war, we once again fear the shortage in semi-conductors which will create additional supply-side issues for PVs."

Besides Palladium, there is also growing concerns over supply of Neon Gas, which is used in manufacturing of semiconductors. Ukraine, currently facing Russian aggression, is one of the major suppliers of the Neon Gas.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: chip crisis semiconductor crisis
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Super shocker: Tesla owner in China receives over $600,000 supercharging bill
Super shocker: Tesla owner in China receives over $600,000 supercharging bill
Volkswagen Virtus, rival to Skoda Slavia, to debut tomorrow: What to expect
Volkswagen Virtus, rival to Skoda Slavia, to debut tomorrow: What to expect
Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV to make global debut in 2023: What we know so far
Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV to make global debut in 2023: What we know so far
Russia-Ukraine war: Brace for more car price hikes as Palladium costs rise
Russia-Ukraine war: Brace for more car price hikes as Palladium costs rise
Watch: Airless tyres that you can make at home? DIY guide gives a glimpse
Watch: Airless tyres that you can make at home? DIY guide gives a glimpse

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city