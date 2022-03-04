HT Auto
Home Auto News Ukraine Russia War Triggers Fear In Auto Industry Over Worsening Chip Crisis

Ukraine-Russia war triggers fear in auto industry over worsening chip crisis

Russia is one of the largest producers of rare-earth metals like Palladium, an essential metal for semi-conductors. Ukraine is one of the biggest producers and exporters of Neon Gas used in the manufacturing of semiconductors.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 02:25 PM
The auto industry is among many other industrial segments that have been impacted severely due to the ongoing microchip crisis around the world. (AFP)
The auto industry is among many other industrial segments that have been impacted severely due to the ongoing microchip crisis around the world. (AFP)

At a time when Covid crisis seems to be subsiding and the industry hinting at a gradual recovery, the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has instilled new fears in the Indian auto industry. The Ukraine-Russia conflict is likely to worsen the global chip crisis as both countries are major contributors of key elements used in semiconductors.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has raised concerns that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war will once again have ripple effects on the global automobile supply chain. FADA has changed its outlook on the indstry to ‘negative’ till the time the Russia-Ukraine conflict does not end.

According to FADA, "Russia is one of the largest producers of rare-earth metals especially Palladium, which is an essential metal for semi-conductors. Ukraine on the other hand is one of the biggest producers and exporters of Neon Gas, which is used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Due to the ongoing war, we once again fear the shortage in semi-conductors which will create additional supply-side issues for PVs."

With crude oil prices breaching the $110 mark, FADA thinks that the Centre will not be able to hold prices of petrol and diesel down for too long. FADA expects the fuel prices to rise by at least by 10-15 per litre once the results of the ongoing state assembly elections are announced next week on March 10.

(Also read: Why $114 oil price could hurt EV transition around the world)

Overall vehicle sales in India has decreased in February by 9.21 per cent on a year-on-year basis. According to sales data released by FADA, it is over 20 percent down when compared to February last year. Two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and tractors sales in February 2022 fell by 10.67 per cent, 7.84 per cent and 18.87 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

The two-wheeler category continues to face the brunt of rural distress and the high cost of ownership. While demand for passenger vehicles continues to remain strong, the segment is still facing the heat of semiconductor shortage thus impacting supplies. Infrastructure spending by the Government increases demand for heavy commercial vehicles and tippers. 

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 02:25 PM IST
TAGS: Ukraine Russia Ukraine Russia War Ukraine Russia conflict auto industry semiconductor crisis chip crisis
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ukraine-Russia war triggers fear in auto industry over worsening chip crisis
Ukraine-Russia war triggers fear in auto industry over worsening chip crisis
Kia EV6 becomes 2022 European car of the year, beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more
Kia EV6 becomes 2022 European car of the year, beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city