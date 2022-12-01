Royal Enfield Classic 500 Limited Edition collectable sold out

Royal Enfield revealed a 1:3-sized miniature of the Classic 500 at Rider Mania 2022. It was a miniature collectable that was priced at ₹67,990. Now, the brand has announced that the Classic 500's collectable is sold out. It was available in eight different colours and was handcrafted. The miniature has moving parts such as a moving throttle, a moving clutch unit, adjustable suspension, an adjustable chain and a micro key to name a few.

Parts like the teardrop fuel tank, side panels and sections of the bodywork have been painted to resemble the original Classic motorcycle. The Classic Collectible weighs 8.5 kg and measures 762 mm in length, 381 mm in width and 259 mm in height. The 1:3 Royal Enfield Classic Collectible was offered in eight colour options - Gun Grey, Teal Green, Chrome Black, Redditch Red, Maroon Chrome, Battle Green, Desert Storm, or Jet Black.

Royal Enfield also showcased their new upcoming motorcycle at Rider Mania 2022. It is the Super Meteor 650 and will be launched in January with deliveries beginning in February. The Super Meteor 650 will be the new flagship motorcycle for the Chennai-based manufacturer.

The Super Meteor 650 uses the same parallel-twin, air-oil cooled engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, the tuning and gearing have been changed to suit the touring characteristics of the motorcycle. It puts out 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque available at 5,650 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Super Meteor 650 is substantially heavier than the 650 Twins. It tips the scale at 241 kgs. It is the first motorcycle from Royal Enfield to use LED headlamp and USD forks in the front. The motorcycle will also get Tripper Navigation and a lot of genuine accessories.

