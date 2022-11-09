Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things you should know

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the new flagship motorcycle for the brand. It will be sold with a lot of new accessories.

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022. While the launch date of the new cruiser is not known, Royal Enfield has said that they will start deliveries in the global market will start in the April of 2023 for the global market. The launch of the motorcycle is expected to happen soon as the dealership training has been completed. Royal Enfield will showcase the Super Meteor 650 at the Rider Mania that will be happening later this month. Here are five things that one should know about the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650:

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Shares engine with 650 Twins

The Super Meteor 650 shares its engine with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Royal Enfield says that the tuning and gear ratios of the motorcycle have been altered. The power output stays the same at 47 Ps and 52 Nm. The engine continues to come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Is the first motorcycle by the brand to feature premium hardware

The Super Meteor 650 is the first motorcycle to use up-side down forks in the front. While at the rear, there are still twin-gas charged shock absorbers. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a larger 300 mm disc at the rear. It is also the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to get an LED headlamp.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Looks like a beefed-up Meteor 350

The design of the Super Meteor 650 is inspired by the Meteor 350. It looks like a beefed-up version of the Meteor 350. There is a tear drop fuel tank, circular headlamp and tail lamp and forward-set foot pegs.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Variants and colour schemes

There will be two variants of the motorcycle, the Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer. As the name suggests, the Tourer is meant for hard-core touring. The Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant and will be available in five colourways - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and will be available in two colourways - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Lots of accessories on offer

Royal Enfield has worked on a lot of homologated accessories for the Super Meteor 650. There are bar end mirrors, deluxe footpeg, solo finisher, LED indicators and machined wheels, deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, long haul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators.

First Published Date: