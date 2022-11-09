HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 Things You Should Know

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things you should know

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the new flagship motorcycle for the brand. It will be sold with a lot of new accessories.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2022, 18:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield shares its engine with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
Royal Enfield shares its engine with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
Royal Enfield shares its engine with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
Royal Enfield shares its engine with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022. While the launch date of the new cruiser is not known, Royal Enfield has said that they will start deliveries in the global market will start in the April of 2023 for the global market. The launch of the motorcycle is expected to happen soon as the dealership training has been completed. Royal Enfield will showcase the Super Meteor 650 at the Rider Mania that will be happening later this month. Here are five things that one should know about the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650:

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Shares engine with 650 Twins

The Super Meteor 650 shares its engine with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Royal Enfield says that the tuning and gear ratios of the motorcycle have been altered. The power output stays the same at 47 Ps and 52 Nm. The engine continues to come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Is the first motorcycle by the brand to feature premium hardware

The Super Meteor 650 is the first motorcycle to use up-side down forks in the front. While at the rear, there are still twin-gas charged shock absorbers. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a larger 300 mm disc at the rear. It is also the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to get an LED headlamp. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Looks like a beefed-up Meteor 350

The design of the Super Meteor 650 is inspired by the Meteor 350. It looks like a beefed-up version of the Meteor 350. There is a tear drop fuel tank, circular headlamp and tail lamp and forward-set foot pegs. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Variants and colour schemes

There will be two variants of the motorcycle, the Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer. As the name suggests, the Tourer is meant for hard-core touring. The Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant and will be available in five colourways - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and will be available in two colourways - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Lots of accessories on offer

Royal Enfield has worked on a lot of homologated accessories for the Super Meteor 650. There are bar end mirrors, deluxe footpeg, solo finisher, LED indicators and machined wheels, deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, long haul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators.

 

 

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2022, 18:30 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Suzuki's new ADV will give you adrenaline rush
Suzuki's new ADV will give you adrenaline rush
This is Honda's new 500 cc scrambler
This is Honda's new 500 cc scrambler
Volvo XC40 Recharge deliveries begin!
Volvo XC40 Recharge deliveries begin!
This EV offers 822-km range, 20 speakers, 10 cameras
This EV offers 822-km range, 20 speakers, 10 cameras
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things you should know
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things you should know

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city