HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Road Accidents In India: I Try To Hide My Face In Meetings Abroad, Rues Nitin Gadkari

Road accidents in India: I try to hide my face in meetings abroad, says Nitin Gadkari

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2024, 10:03 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • India witnesses around five lakh road accidents every year with around 1.5 lakh deaths and another three lakh people with injuries.
road accidents in India
A Maruti Suzuki Eeco and a Hyundai Creta had met with an accident on Dwarka Expressway flyover at sector-21 on December 4, 2024. A person was charred to death in this accident. India witnesses around five lakh road accidents every year and about 1.5 lakh fatalities on an average.
road accidents in India
A Maruti Suzuki Eeco and a Hyundai Creta had met with an accident on Dwarka Expressway flyover at sector-21 on December 4, 2024. A person was charred to death in this accident. India witnesses around five lakh road accidents every year and about 1.5 lakh fatalities on an average.

Road accidents in India continue to kill over a lakh people every year, the highest around the world. The Centre's inability to reduce road accidents in the last 10 years has also made Union Minister Nitin Gadkari uncomfortable to the point that he feels embarrassed during meetings. Gadkari, who leads the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), rues his ministry's failure to control the number of road accidents in India during his tenure.

Nitin Gadkari was seen rueing his failure as a minister to reduce road accidents in India during a discussion on the topic in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Gadkari had earlier said his ministry had set a target to reduce road accidents in India by 50 per cent. The minister said road accidents in India has actually gone up in the last few years. In 2023, India witnessed more than 1.72 lakh road accidents, the highest across the world. There were 55 road accidents and 20 fatalities every hour last year.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 40.49 Lakhs
Compare
Benling India Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Kriti
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹ 56,940 - 66,121
Compare
View Offers
Benling India Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Aura
Range Icon120 Km
₹73,000
Compare
Benling India Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Falcon
Range Icon75 km/charge
₹ 62,200 - 71,248
Compare
View Offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
HCD India NPS Cargo
Range Icon70 km/charge
₹ 54,500 - 58,500
Compare
View Offers
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Road accidents in India: Why Gadkari is embarrassed

During his reply to a question on the topic of road accidents in India, Gadkari said he feels embarrassed while meeting foreign dignitaries abroad. He said, "Forget about reducing the number of accidents, I have no hesitation to admit that it has been increased. When I go to attend international conferences where there is a discussion on road accidents, I try to hide my face."

Also Read : Road accidents claim more lives than wars, militancy, Naxalism, says Nitin Gadkari

Road accidents in India: Gadkari puts blame on indiscipline

Gadkari blamed indisciplined driving as the biggest reason why India has not seen reduction in the number of road accidents. Over-speeding, drunk driving, wrong-side driving are some of the highest traffic rule violations recorded in India every year as the biggest killers on the road. Gadkari had also blamed the lack of fear of the law among people as one of the reasons why violation of traffic rule has been on the rise.

While lamenting on road accidents in India, Gadkari also informed that around 1.78 lakh people die in such incidents every year. About 60 per cent of all these road accident victims are in the age group of 18-34 years. Road accident fatalities are the highest in Uttar Pradesh among states while Delhi tops the same list for cities.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2024, 08:27 AM IST
TAGS: road accidents road accidents in India Nitin Gadkari traffic rules

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.