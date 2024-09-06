Renault becomes first official car brand to scale world's highest motorable road

Renault India on Friday informed that it took its entire product range in the country to officially become the first car manufacturer here to scale Umling La pass, the world's highest motorable road. Located in the upper reaches of Ladakh, the Umling La pass is at a height of around 19,300 feet above sea level. HT Auto was part of the official drive which saw all Renault car models in the country - Kwid, Triber and Kiger make its way to the top of the challenging terrain.

Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger make it to Umling La pass, the highest motorable road in the world.No external or additional modifications were made to

As part of its efforts to showcase the capabilities of all its India models, Renault India took Kwid, Triber and Kiger - cars without any 4x4 capabilities, to the Umling La pass. The entire drive spanned around 1,000 kilometres, stretching from Leh to Pangong Lake, Hanle, Umling La pass before culminating back in Leh.

Through the course of the drive, Renault aimed to underline that vehicles otherwise considered as city-commute options at best, can also tackle high-altitude conditions. “We are extremely proud to be the first OEM to bring our entire product range to Umling La pass, showcasing the true spirit of adventure that defines Renault," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operation. “This journey is a testament to the robustness and versatility of our vehicles, and it underscores our commitment to deliver unparalleled driving experiences to our customers."

Renault Kiger at world's highest motorable road

While Team HT Auto drove Kiger and Triber during the course of the journey, the primary focus en route to Umling La pass was on the Kwid, the entry-level model from Renault in India.

It is important to note here that while the Kwid is also available with automatic gearbox, the Climber variant part of this particular drive was with manual transmission unit. It is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol motor and there were no additional modifications of any kind made to this or any other unit for the climb to Umling La pass.

Note: Stay tuned for the detailed report and video on the Renault India drive to Umling la pass.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: