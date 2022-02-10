HT Auto
Home News Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.

Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.

Electra EV, founded by Ratan Tata himself, presented a custom-built 72V Nano EV to its founder.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 06:24 PM
Rata Tata poses with electric custom Tata Nano (Electra EV/LinkedIn)
Rata Tata poses with electric custom Tata Nano (Electra EV/LinkedIn)

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, recently took delivery of a custom-made Tata Nano electric vehicle that has been modified using an electric powertrain supplied by Electrodrive Powertrain Solutions Private Limited (Electra EV). The company posted a picture of Tata posing with the electric Nano on its LinkedIn page.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Electra EV, founded by Tata himself, presented a custom-built 72V Nano EV to its founder. “It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our Founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV. We are super proud to deliver Mr. Tata's Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback," the company wrote.

Electra EV has supplied a limited number of converted Tata Nano electric vehicles, called NEO EVs to Bengaluru-based last-mile mobility service - SainikPod Sit & Go. The all-electric mobility service is run by MotherPod Innovations Private Limited and is fully operated by the country's ex-servicemen.

(Also read | Tata Altroz completes two years, gets ‘Dark’ theme in two more variants)

Tata Motors had ended the production of Nano compact car in 2018, the year when only one unit was assembled at the company's Sanand production plant. The company currently offers Nexon EV and Tigor EV as part of its electric vehicle fleet in India.

Last year, the home-grown automaker announced its plans to launch 10 more electric cars in India in the coming five years with plans to raise 7,500 crore to boost its EV business. Out of the 10 EVs, Tata plans to launch at least seven in the coming four years. Among the upcoming electric cars from Tata Motors, there are reports that the carmaker is planning to launch the electric versions of its popular hatchbacks Altroz and Tiago.

Jaguar Land Rover, the premium car brand owned by Tata Motors, also plans to launch at least six new electric Land Rover SUVs in the next five years. Jaguar has already announced that it aims to be an all-electric brand from 2025.

 

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 06:22 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Nano electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA
Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA
Tesla recalls around 5.79 lakh cars in the US over pedestrian warning risk sound
Tesla recalls around 5.79 lakh cars in the US over pedestrian warning risk sound
What makes diesel cars munch more miles than petrol ones: Know here
What makes diesel cars munch more miles than petrol ones: Know here
Tesla removes steering rack ECU, can't receive OTA update for Level 3 autonomy
Tesla removes steering rack ECU, can't receive OTA update for Level 3 autonomy
Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.
Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city