Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, recently took delivery of a custom-made Tata Nano electric vehicle that has been modified using an electric powertrain supplied by Electrodrive Powertrain Solutions Private Limited (Electra EV). The company posted a picture of Tata posing with the electric Nano on its LinkedIn page.

Electra EV, founded by Tata himself, presented a custom-built 72V Nano EV to its founder. “It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our Founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV. We are super proud to deliver Mr. Tata's Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback," the company wrote.

Electra EV has supplied a limited number of converted Tata Nano electric vehicles, called NEO EVs to Bengaluru-based last-mile mobility service - SainikPod Sit & Go. The all-electric mobility service is run by MotherPod Innovations Private Limited and is fully operated by the country's ex-servicemen.

Tata Motors had ended the production of Nano compact car in 2018, the year when only one unit was assembled at the company's Sanand production plant. The company currently offers Nexon EV and Tigor EV as part of its electric vehicle fleet in India.

Last year, the home-grown automaker announced its plans to launch 10 more electric cars in India in the coming five years with plans to raise ₹7,500 crore to boost its EV business. Out of the 10 EVs, Tata plans to launch at least seven in the coming four years. Among the upcoming electric cars from Tata Motors, there are reports that the carmaker is planning to launch the electric versions of its popular hatchbacks Altroz and Tiago.

Jaguar Land Rover, the premium car brand owned by Tata Motors, also plans to launch at least six new electric Land Rover SUVs in the next five years. Jaguar has already announced that it aims to be an all-electric brand from 2025.

