HT Auto
Home Cars Tata Altroz completes two years, gets ‘Dark’ theme in two more variants

Tata Altroz completes two years, gets ‘Dark’ theme in two more variants

The Altroz has been a good performer for Tata Motors with the company having sold 1.2 lakh units of the model since its debut here.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Feb 2022, 04:03 PM
Tata Altroz in Dark Edition.
Tata Altroz in Dark Edition.

Tata Altroz, launched in the Indian car market in February of 2020, completed two years here with Tata Motors extending the ‘Dark Edition’ theme to two more variants of the hatchback. Launched as a premium hatchback offering in the market, Altroz has found favour among many buyers despite some very formidable rivals that it has had to compete against.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Bookings for Tata Altroz Dark Edition in the XT trim are now open at company dealerships with the price set at 7.96 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi). Additionally, the theme is now also made available in the XZ+ (diesel) trim.

The Altroz has been a good performer for Tata Motors with the company having sold 1.2 lakh units of the model since its debut here. “The Altroz has created its own mark in the premium hatchback market," said Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. “With over 20% market share (YTD) in its segment, it has been very popular amongst customers. The addition of the Dark to its portfolio last year further enhanced its style quotient."

The Altroz Dark in XT and XZ+ adds a touch of visual class to the vehicle, along with the addition of perforated leatherette seats, rear armrest, ‘Dark’ tint Hyper-style wheels, height adjustable driver seat, rear headrest, front adjustable seat belts, leather wrapped steering wheels, leather wrapped gear knob, among others.

Additionally, the the top-of-the-line XZ+ variant will now be offered with new additional safety features like Brake Sway Control and iTPMS. (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

Overall, the Altroz is offered in six variants and with three engine options - 1.2L Revotron Petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options. It also made headlines when it secured a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, Altroz starts at around 5.90 lakh (ex showroom)

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2022, 03:57 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Altroz Altroz Tata Motors Baleno Maruti Suzuki Baleno Hyundai i20 i20
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Deliveries of Porche Taycan EV, priced at ₹1.50 crore, start in India
Deliveries of Porche Taycan EV, priced at 1.50 crore, start in India
2022 MG ZS EV to focus on rear-seat comfort, offer updated display screen
2022 MG ZS EV to focus on rear-seat comfort, offer updated display screen
Tata Altroz completes two years, gets ‘Dark’ theme in two more variants
Tata Altroz completes two years, gets ‘Dark’ theme in two more variants
Intoxicated truck driver rams into vehicles, 31 cars in state of sorry damage
Intoxicated truck driver rams into vehicles, 31 cars in state of sorry damage
Canadian truckers' protest may hit automotive industry in already tough times
Canadian truckers' protest may hit automotive industry in already tough times

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city