Porsche adds Apple Podcasts and Music Lyrics to Taycan EV

Porsche has introduced Apple Podcasts in its all-electric Taycan electric car and enhanced its music experience with Apple Music's time-synced lyrics on the passenger-side display of the car. This follows last year's integration of Apple Music into the Taycan.

Taycan drivers can stream over 1.5 million shows from Apple Podcasts on the touchscreen display of the Porsche Advanced Cockpit. The entire catalog-of-record with programming in 100 languages as well as Top Charts for shows and episodes are available for streaming. Porsche says this is the first-ever full integration of Apple Podcasts in any vehicle.

The podcasts streamed on the Taycan can be picked up from where they are left off on any other device upon linking the owner's Apple ID with the car.

The Apple Music feature allows Taycan drivers to listen to curated playlists and personalized stations from the Apple music library. The time-synced lyrics add to the personalization experience. “The new Apple Music and Apple Podcast offerings expand the emotional driving experience with the Taycan with a seamlessly integrated digital feature for music lovers," says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

Apple Podcasts and Apple Music's time-synced lyrics are available for new Taycan customers immediately while the features will be rolled out to all existing owners in January. All new Taycan customers will receive three years of complimentary in-car streaming data.

Taycan also supports Apple CarPlay which allows drivers to connect their iPhone to get directions optimized for traffic, make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to music and podcasts. These functions can be used either by tapping the Taycan touchscreen display or by asking voice assistant - Siri.