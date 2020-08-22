2021 Porsche Taycan EV gets new features and more convenient charging

Porsche Taycan EV gets some new features for model year 2021 that includes new Plug & Charge function which enables more convenient charging and payments without the need for cards or an app. Other added features include a head-up display in colour, an on-board charger with a charging capacity of up to 22 kW and Smartlift function function for the adaptive air suspension.

These features will be available traditionally at the time of purchase of the car while some others will be available as over-the-air software updates that owners can either purchase or subscribe to later on. The Functions on Demand or the over-the-air updates include Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keep Assist and Porsche InnoDrive.

With the new Plug & Charge function, the owner just needs to insert the charging cable and the Taycan establishes encrypted communication with a charging station. As a result, the charging process starts automatically and payments are also processed automatically.

Power Steering Plus operates on the basis of the vehicle’s speed. It reacts directly and accurately at high speeds and provides stronger steering support at lower speeds.

The 2021 Taycan also gets a 'charging while preserving battery' function. This can restrict the charging capacity at suitable charging points to around 200 kW, when customers are planning to take a longer break from driving. This extends the battery's service life and reduces the overall power loss.

Additionally, 2021 Taycan gets intelligent charging functions in conjunction with Mobile Charger Connect and Home Energy Manager. These include the power guard function which can be used to charge the Taycan using solar energy generated domestically as part of a targeted process.

The 2021 model year Taycan is also offered in a selection of seven new exterior paintwork colours: Mahogany Metallic, Frozenberry Metallic, Cherry Metallic, Coffee Beige Metallic, Chalk, Neptune Blue and Ice Grey Metallic.