Porsche Taycan electric SUV is all set to get a new set of tyres which are specially developed for electric vehicles. Tyre manufacturer Hankook will offer Ventus S1 evo 3 EV tyres for the new Porsche Taycan, the first fully electric sports car from Porsche.

The Ventus S1 evo 3 EV features a host of technical improvements that bring the high performance of electrically driven sports cars. It measures 225/55R19 XL 103Y on the front axle, 275/45R19 XL 108Y on the rear axle and NF0 on the flank.

"We are proud to equip Porsche's first fully electric sports car with our tyres. Providing original equipment for premium sports vehicles is already a tradition at Hankook. Our engineers have shown that with our products we are highly prepared for the new demands on the field of electric sports cars and therefore we are well positioned for the future, "says Sanghoon Lee , President of Hankook Tire Europe.

The tread pattern of the Ventus S1 evo 3 has been specially adapted for the Porsche in such a way that it reduces the noise of the tires that could be annoying inside the vehicle, reducing their loudness by about three decibels. To meet the high performance demands of electric sports cars, Hankook's tyre features a reinforced bead with so-called bead packing technology, as well as high lateral stiffness for precise driving even at high speeds.

"With the development of the tyres for the Porsche Taycan, our development team has moved to completely new dimensions and we are proud of the result. For original equipment engineers, such a development project represents a special challenge, optimising the various Performance criteria in a high-performance sports and electric vehicle requires the highest level of production knowledge and the use of the latest technologies, "explains engineer Klaus Krause , director of the Hankook European Research and Development Center.

To meet the specific demands of an electric vehicle like the Porsche Taycan, the developers at Hankook have also discovered an optimally balanced vulcanisation process for the tire compound that ensures the correct balance of temperature, time and pressure. As a result, the Ventus S1 evo 3 EV achieves 30% more durability compared to a standard compound. Abrasion resistance has been improved by 5% compared to the conventional model and rolling resistance has been improved by 13% overall.