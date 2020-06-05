Of cherry & frozenberry: Porsche Taycan EV to also come in 'scrumptious' colours

Cute is perhaps not what Taycan is aiming to be but it is likely that the first electric vehicle from Porsche would seek to find favour from one and all when it finally begins deliveries - now slated to be in 2021. Multiple reports in recent days have now suggested that Taycan EV will be offered in a plethora of colour options that could target the wide range of preferences that prospective customers may have.

The latest version of Porsche configurator has started appearing in several markets, including Hong Kong. This allows for options to be extended from 10 hues to 16.

Several new colour options like Cherry, Frozenberry, Crayon and Coffee Beige have been added which were not just unconventional names but also hues not very common to Porsche cars.

Porsche Taycan in Frozenberry Metallic colour option.

Quite obviously, these may have to be selected in the customisation option where a buyer can pick and choose. This option, more often than not, adds to the cost of the vehicle.

It will, however, take a whole lot more than just multiple colour options to take on Tesla cars which dominate the EV market around the world despite very limited colour options.

The Taycan does boast of capabilities that could make it a serious contender. After all, it was adjudged World Luxury Car of the year at 2020 WCOTY awards.

While it claims to have a range of over 400 kilometers, is powered by either a 79.2 or 93.4 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack and the Turbo S version fires from standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds, the EV's success may also lie in getting first-time buyers to Porsche family.

Porsche previously hoped to deliver 20,000 Taycan units in 2020 but those plans have now reportedly changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences.