Peugeot family raises stake in French carmaker PSA to 14.38%
- The holding company has said its investment is part of the forthcoming merger of PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat.
Peugeot family holding company FFP said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in French carmaker PSA by 2% to 14.38 percent%.
FFP also said in a statement it also holds 19.36% of PSA's voting rights.
The holding company said its investment was part of the forthcoming merger of PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a combined company to be called Stellantis.
