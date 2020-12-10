Peugeot family raises stake in French carmaker PSA to 14.38%

Peugeot family holding company FFP said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in French carmaker PSA by 2% to 14.38 percent%.

FFP also said in a statement it also holds 19.36% of PSA's voting rights.

The holding company said its investment was part of the forthcoming merger of PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a combined company to be called Stellantis.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.