Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth straight day today

Oil companies in India continue to increase prices of petrol and diesel for the fourth straight day on Friday. The recent spate of fuel price hike comes even as global oil prices fell on worries of pandemic surge in India.

Friday saw petrol price hiked by 28 paise per litre while diesel went up by 31 paise per litre. This is the steepest hike in the last four days, each day being steeper than the previous one.

On Thursday, petrol price by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise per litre. On Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices were increased by 15 paise and 18 paise per litre. Yesterday, oil companies increased price of a litre petrol by 19 paise, while the price of diesel went up by 21 paise for every litre.

Overall, in the last four days, petrol price has increased by 87 paise per litre and diesel by a rupee.

Petrol price today in Delhi will be ₹91.27 per litre while diesel will cost ₹81.73 per litre. In Mumbai, price of petrol is slowly inching towards the three-figure mark at ₹ ₹97.61 per litre. Diesel price today in Mumbai will be ₹88.82 for a litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will now cost ₹93.15 while diesel price has gone up to ₹86.65 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata has been revised to ₹91.41 and ₹84.57 per litre respectively.

The recent spate of fuel price hikes come after a hiatus of 18 days till May 3, when the price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged. In fact India did not see any hike in fuel prices since March 24, around the time five states in the country went into polls. It was a respite for consumers especially after witnessing as many as 26 hikes in petrol and diesel prices since the beginning of the year. Those hikes had shot up petrol price by ₹7.46 per litre and diesel price by ₹7.60 a litre.

There were a couple of price reductions between March 24 and April 15. But they have been undone in first week of this month, soon after the results of the assembly elections in five states came out on May 2.