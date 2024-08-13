Pakistan Olympic Gold medalist gifted Suzuki Alto. ‘Shocking’ say netizens

Pakistani Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal after knocking India's Neeraj Chopra into second place. A Pakistani businessman has decided to gift a Suzuki Alto to Arshad Nadeem for securing the gold medal. News of the gift quickly went viral on social media, prompting a flurry of ridicule from Arshad Nadeem's fans, who deemed the Suzuki Alto an inadequate reward for the Olympic champion's historic achievement.

To this, several netizens commented on X, a social media platform. “Dear Ali Sheikhani, rather than spending money on depreciating assets, why don't you sponsor Arshad Nadeem's nutritionist, trainer or other support/technical staff that can help Arshad Nadeem break the world record in javelin?" Karachi resident Taimoor H said on X. IT professional Rahul Jain tweeted, “This is an insult… he deserves BMW or Audi,"

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.96 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. When compared, in Pakistan, the price of Alto starts at PKR 2.31 million which roughly translates to ₹7 lakh. However, it is important to note that the Pakistan-spec Alto is very different from the model that is being sold in the Indian market.

The Alto that is being sold in Pakistan is sold as a ‘kei’ car in Japan. Kei cars are compact city cars with a maximum length of 3.4 metres, engine size of 660 cc and a maximum power output of 64 bhp. Typically, such cars are designed to be fuel-efficient and with a kerb weight of under 1,000 kg. Kei cars are subject to lower taxes and registration fees in Japan, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

Powering the Alto in Pakistan is a 658 cc, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 38 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 56 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

