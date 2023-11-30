Why Maruti Suzuki Alto is so popular in India? 

Maruti Alto is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market.
For many households, it was their first car.
The hatchback comes with enough space for a small family.
The hatchback uses a 796 cc, three-cylinder engine.
It produces 47 bhp of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.
The engine is known for its reliability, smoothness and good fuel economy.
The Alto also comes with a CNG powertrain which some people might prefer.
It has a claimed fuel economy of 31.59km/kg.