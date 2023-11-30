Why Maruti Suzuki Alto is so popular in India? 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 30, 2023

Maruti Alto is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market.

For many households, it was their first car.

The hatchback comes with enough space for a small family.

The hatchback uses a 796 cc, three-cylinder engine.

It produces 47 bhp of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

The engine is known for its reliability, smoothness and good fuel economy.

The Alto also comes with a CNG powertrain which some people might prefer.

It has a claimed fuel economy of 31.59km/kg. 
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here