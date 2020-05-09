Ride-hailing platform provider Ola on Saturday said it has donated ₹50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the government in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund would support prevention of coronavirus and relief measures including healthcare support and addressing economic relief measures in the state. "Ola Group remains committed to helping states, communities and those most-affected by pandemic. We extend our humble contribution to the State of Tamil Nadu as we work together fighting Covid-19," Co- founder Bhavish Aggarwal said in a company statement.

"We are grateful to all men and women, who in these extraordinary times, continue to serve at frontlines," Aggarwal who is also the CEO said.

On Friday, another ride hailing major, Uber India had said it would offer free rides to healthcare workers and government officials of Greater Chennai Corporation engaged in coronavirus related work under its UberMedic Service. The free rides were worth ₹25 lakh and was part of Uber's global commitment to offer 10 million free rides.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.