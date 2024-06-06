Oil extends gain even as Saudi price cut signals demand concerns

Oil rose for a second session even as Saudi Arabia signalled concerns over the demand outlook with cuts to its crude prices.

Brent climbed toward $79 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate traded near $75, extending a modest recovery following a selloff after OPEC flagged plans to start returning supply to the market. The price decline had pushed both benchmarks into oversold territory on the 14-day relative strength index.

However, Saudi Aramco has lowered prices for all of its oil to Asia next month — the first reduction since February — raising concerns over the strength of demand in the world’s top crude-importing region.

Oil has trended lower since early April on a dour outlook from top importer China and as geopolitical tensions eased. Supply from rivals of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies has also increased, raising concerns over whether the market can absorb the extra OPEC barrels.

US crude inventories rose by 1.23 million barrels last week, according to government data released Wednesday, adding to the bearish outlook. Gasoline stockpiles climbed for a second week to the highest since March.

“The market is showing resilience", despite US stockpile builds, said Charu Chanana, an analyst at Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore. “Traders found technical reasons to buy."

