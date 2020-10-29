The Delhi Transport Department has increased the number of dealers of high-security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers from 150 to 658, according to a statement.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday convened a meeting to review the preparations made by original equipment manufacturers and dealers in Delhi, to affix HSRPs and colour-coded stickers on vehicles in a time-bound manner.

"We have issued strict directions to sensitise the vendors and dealers of HSRPs to ensure that customers do not face any delay or inconvenience of any kind. In under two weeks, we have increased the number of outlets where the public can avail the facility from 150 to 658," Gahlot said in a statement.

The grievance redressal mechanism is also being strengthened so that any dealer who defaults will be directly monitored and answerable to the Transport Department, he said.

During the meeting, the minister instructed officials to facilitate and ensure hassle-free affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers on all vehicles.

In the new version of the website, which will be available for the public from November 1, a single website URL, through SIAM, will be available for booking of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) will facilitate technical support for the website. After booking HSRPs or colour-coded stickers, consumers will get a real-time update of each stage of the processing, through SMS.

The customer will be notified of the same at least two days prior to the date of appointment so that there is no delay in delivery.

(Also read: How to book HSRP, colour-coded stickers for your vehicles online)

The website will also enable the customer to avail the facility of home delivery of the plate, the statement added.

The Delhi transport minister had earlier this month directed manufacturers and dealers of HSRPs not to take new bookings unless a system was put in place to address the issues being faced by vehicle owners.

The Transport Department had issued a public notice in September asking vehicle owners to get HSRPs and colour-coded stickers, saying it would launch a drive to check violations.

The HSRPs and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 2019.

Vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with the HSRP and the stickers. There are around 30 lakh vehicles registered in Delhi that have to get the HSRP and the stickers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.