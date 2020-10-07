Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday directed manufacturers and dealers of high security registration plates (HSRP) not to take new bookings unless a system is put in place to address the issues being faced by vehicle owners.

Gahlot also restrained the Transport department from taking coercive measures to enforce rules pertaining to HSRP until further orders.

The Transport department had issued a public notice asking vehicle owners to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers, saying it would launch a drive to check violations.

With vehicle owners in the city facing various problems while booking appointments online for HSRP and the stickers and also complaining of delays at the dealers' end, Gahlot held a meeting on Tuesday to address the grievances.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, HSRP and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles. Around 30 lakh vehicles in Delhi registered prior to April 1, 2019 don't have these.

New vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

During the meeting, the transport minister discussed several issues faced by vehicle owners in getting the HSRPs.

He instructed original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to put a system in place to address the grievances.

Gahlot also instructed them not to book any new appointment for HSRP fitment until then.

"Our objective is public convenience. It was misinterpreted by a section of people that we are immediately enforcing the HSRP rule. This created a panic among vehicle owners.

"We have asked dealers and HSRP manufacturers not to take any further appointments until a proper system is in place," Gahlot said.

An HSRP vendor in Delhi, Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited, said in a statement that as directed, it was putting a system in place to address the grievances of vehicle owners and not taking any new appointment for HSRP fitment till further notice.

"As instructed by the minister, we are submitting the SOP and plans for a mobile app and a doorstep fixation system this week. Further, vehicle owners who have booked the plates till today will get them in the next few days," said a spokesperson of the company.

The minister also issued instructions to the Transport department to delay the enforcement of the rules till further orders.

"We are clear on our part that we will give sufficient time to vehicle owners to get the HSRP and colour-coded stickers installed before enforcing the HSRP rules," he said.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Transport department, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other stakeholders, including OEMs, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and HSRP manufacturers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.