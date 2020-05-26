Noida cops fine 453 vehicles, impound six in just a day for violating lockdown

Six vehicles were seized while another 453 impounded across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the lockdown curbs on Monday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as general lockdown curbs continue due to the pandemic.

"A total of 1,120 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 453 of them, while another six were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The action was taken for violation of orders under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), it said.

While shops and parks have reopened, metro rail services, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, assembly halls and others spaces like these continue to remain closed as the lockdown got extended till May 31, officials said.

Stadiums and sports complexes can re-open but no audience will be allowed there, while all sorts of cultural, political, religious, educational or other similar congregations are completely banned, they added.

Movement outdoors between 7 pm and 7 am is strictly prohibited except for essential works, while officials have cautioned persons over 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women to stay indoors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The district has so far registered 359 COVID-19 cases, including five deaths, while 235 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.