Noida cops crackdown on traffic violations again, major actions taken

Stern action against those who are found violating traffic rules is continuing in Noida with the traffic police officials here issuing penalties to around 7,000 motorists on Tuesday alone. The range of traffic-related offences were from not wearing a helmet on a two-wheeler and not buckling up inside a car to even jumping red signals and overspeeding.

Adherence to traffic rules is usually low in Noida when compared to adjoining Delhi, Gurugram and even Faridabad. Rampant traffic-rule violation has prompted Noida traffic police to launch a special drive to take action against the guilty. While the first part of this special drive was conducted earlier this month when 5,200 motorists were fined in a day for not wearing helmets on their two-wheelers, Tuesday's actions too were equally severe.

From faulty number plates, triple riding to not wearing seat belts and more

The latest drive was conducted in several areas of Noida like Sector-15, Sector-125, Sector-62, Sector-52 Metro, Sector-51 Metro, Sector-71 Chowk, Kisan Chowk, and others. As per a report from news agency ANI citing information from traffic police officials, as many as 17 vehicles were towed and 28 vehicles were seized. A total of 4,569 challans were issued to riders found not wearing helmets while 247 challans were issued to car drivers for not wearing seat belts. There were also 153 cases of three persons on a two-wheeler.

Additionally, around 30 persons were found using their mobile phones while on the move, 77 challans issued for noise pollution violation, 66 for air pollution violation and 121 challans issued to vehicles with faulty number plates. Action has also been taken against vehicles which have illegally fitted sirens and even those with hooters which are illegal as per Motor Vehicle Act rules and regulations..

In all, 6,945 e-challans were issued in just one day, as per traffic police officials in Noida.

