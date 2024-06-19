HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Noida Cops Crackdown On Traffic Violations Again, Major Actions Taken

Noida cops crackdown on traffic violations again, major actions taken

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Close to 7,000 e-fines were issued in just one day against those found violating traffic rules.
Traffic police
Noida Traffic Police seen issuing fines to offenders to curb the illegal use of hooters, beacons, sirens, black film and police stickers on vehicles at Rajanigandha Chowk, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
Traffic police
Noida Traffic Police seen issuing fines to offenders to curb the illegal use of hooters, beacons, sirens, black film and police stickers on vehicles at Rajanigandha Chowk, in Noida.

Stern action against those who are found violating traffic rules is continuing in Noida with the traffic police officials here issuing penalties to around 7,000 motorists on Tuesday alone. The range of traffic-related offences were from not wearing a helmet on a two-wheeler and not buckling up inside a car to even jumping red signals and overspeeding.

Adherence to traffic rules is usually low in Noida when compared to adjoining Delhi, Gurugram and even Faridabad. Rampant traffic-rule violation has prompted Noida traffic police to launch a special drive to take action against the guilty. While the first part of this special drive was conducted earlier this month when 5,200 motorists were fined in a day for not wearing helmets on their two-wheelers, Tuesday's actions too were equally severe.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 34.99 - 40.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 31.99 - 37.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Roadmaster Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon15.0 kmpl
₹ 37.31 - 39.25 Lakhs
View Details
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
Engine Icon1890.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 28.57 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
BMW K 1600 GTL
Engine Icon1649.0 cc Mileage Icon16.9 kmpl
₹ 28.75 - 33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

From faulty number plates, triple riding to not wearing seat belts and more

The latest drive was conducted in several areas of Noida like Sector-15, Sector-125, Sector-62, Sector-52 Metro, Sector-51 Metro, Sector-71 Chowk, Kisan Chowk, and others. As per a report from news agency ANI citing information from traffic police officials, as many as 17 vehicles were towed and 28 vehicles were seized. A total of 4,569 challans were issued to riders found not wearing helmets while 247 challans were issued to car drivers for not wearing seat belts. There were also 153 cases of three persons on a two-wheeler.

Additionally, around 30 persons were found using their mobile phones while on the move, 77 challans issued for noise pollution violation, 66 for air pollution violation and 121 challans issued to vehicles with faulty number plates. Action has also been taken against vehicles which have illegally fitted sirens and even those with hooters which are illegal as per Motor Vehicle Act rules and regulations..

In all, 6,945 e-challans were issued in just one day, as per traffic police officials in Noida.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST
TAGS: Traffic police car crash road accident

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.