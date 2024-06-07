HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Over 5,200 Commuters Without Helmet Penalised In Noida, Cars Under Scanner Too

Over 5,200 commuters without helmet penalised in Noida, cars under scanner too

By: PTI
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The maximum e-challans were issued for riding without helmet, followed by illegal parking, wrong-lane driving, red- light violation, driving without s
...
Noida Police traffic advisory
File photo used for representational purpose.
Noida Police traffic advisory
File photo used for representational purpose.

More than 5,200 commuters were penalised for riding two-wheelers without helmets in Noida and Greater Noida while a total of 8,406 e-challans were issued for traffic rule violations on Thursday, police said.

Forty-six vehicles, including hatchbacks and SUVs, were also impounded during the action carried out at key road stretches, intersections and markets in the twin cities, according to a statement by the traffic police.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 83.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

A special traffic rules enforcement campaign was carried out around Attapir Chowk, sector 62, 39, 125, Kisan Chowk, Surajpur Chowk and Pari Chowk, it said.

The maximum e-challans were issued for riding without helmet (5,210), followed by no parking (942), wrong lane (589), red light violation (293), without seat belt (263), faulty number plate (237), triple riding on two-wheeler (173), the police said.

Apart from these, 71 vehicle owners were penalised for flouting air pollution norms, 59 for driving/riding without license, 63 for using mobile phone during commute, 42 for noise pollution, while 464 were booked for offences categorised as 'others', it said.

"Total 8,406 e-challans were issued. During the campaign a total of 32 vehicles were towed away, while 46 vehicles were impounded and enforcement action was taken by putting wheel clamps on 17 vehicles," the police said.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST
TAGS: Traffic fine Traffic police

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.